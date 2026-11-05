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New Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors Reveal Giants' John Harbaugh's Stance to Land Colts RB
By Doric Sam,5 days ago
Harbaugh knows how important it is to have a workhorse running back, as he spent his final few years with the Baltimore Ravens feeding carries to five-time Pro Bowler Derrick Henry. Taylor would undoubtedly be able to handle a similar workload, but Hughes noted that there's some skepticism about whether he gets traded by Tuesday.