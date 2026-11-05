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ECAC Slate Opens for Harvard with Brown and Yale
4 days ago
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Harvard men's hockey follows up the opening of the Rob Rassey era with its first ECAC weekend of the season against Ivy League rivals Brown and Yale at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center. The Crimson host the Bears Friday at 7 p.m. and the Bulldogs Saturday at 7 p.m. Friday will be the 188th all-time meeting between Harvard and Brown, while Saturday marks the 272nd Harvard-Yale match-up on the ice in men's hockey. Both games will air on ESPN+ with Luis Sanchez (play-by-play), Craig White (color commentator) and Quintin Pelzel (reporter) on the call Friday night.