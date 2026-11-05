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Overnight eastbound I-90 closures slated for Nov. 6
By Andy Nystrom anystrom@soundpublishing.com,5 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Mercer Islanders, Eastsiders and Seattle-area drivers will be affected by Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) lane and on-ramp closures on Interstate 90 overnight on Nov. 6. While WSDOT crews perform scheduled maintenance, all eastbound I-90 lanes and on-ramps will be shuttered during that...