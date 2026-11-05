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City of Fayetteville’s Solid Waste Division invites community o meet Spiffy & Touch-a-Truck event on Nov. 7
By Staff Report, posted,5 days ago
The City of Fayetteville’s Solid Waste Division invites residents to an afternoon of family-friendly fun at the rescheduled Meet Spiffy & Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, Nov. 7, from noon to 3 p.m. at 455 Grove St. Taking place following Fayetteville’s Veterans Day parade, the event offers families an afternoon...