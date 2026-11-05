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Men's Basketball: Experienced Hawks Look to Take Next Step in 2026-27
3 days ago
Bristol, R.I. - The Roger Williams men's basketball team returns to the Campus Recreation Center for the 2026-27 season after reaching the CNE Tournament first round last year. The Hawks finished 12-14 overall and 8-8 in conference play before falling to Nichols, 104-91, in the opening round. Head coach Mike Tully, associate head coach Mark Ward and assistant coach Kyle Valenzuela will lead a group that returns 10 players from last season.