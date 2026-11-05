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Is Columbia Harbour House Better Than Ever?
By Hannah Anderson,5 days ago
Columbia Harbour House is a long-standing quick-service restaurant inside Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom. Harbour House is a fan-favorite for its unique seafood menu and cozy seating areas. Even though the restaurant has been open since 1972, the menu continues to change. The most recent update includes beer-battered fish, hand-breaded fried shrimp, and a new Boston cream pie.