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Open Houses: 6 Destin-Fort Walton Beach area homes with a fireplace for the holidays, starting at $500K
By Laiken Williams,5 days ago
On the Emerald Coast, fireplace season can sometimes feel like it lasts about as long as a cold front. That’s exactly why a fireplace stands out in a listing here. This weekend’s open houses include six homes in Fort Walton Beach, Mary Esther and Destin with a fireplace inside, and two with a second one outdoors. Prices range from $500,000 to $1,090,000, and the homes are open Friday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 8.