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How to Choose the Best Feed for Horses Based on Their Individual Needs
By Sippy Cup Mom,4 days ago
Selecting appropriate equine feed requires careful evaluation of multiple factors that directly impact a horse’s health and performance. Age, workload, metabolic condition, and body weight all influence nutritional requirements, yet many owners struggle to translate these variables into practical feeding decisions. Understanding the fundamental differences between forage types, grain concentrates, and commercial formulas provides the foundation for making informed choices. The process becomes more complex when addressing special dietary needs or managing horses with specific health concerns that demand targeted nutritional interventions.