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AP makes Montana race call for Forstag
By Micah Drew,5 days ago
Democrat Sam Forstag is Montana’s newest congressman-elect — officially. The Associated Press issued the race call at 10:02 a.m., Thursday. Forstag declared victory just before midnight on Election Day after results drops from Missoula and Gallatin counties boosted him well above Republican Aaron Flint. While the race tightened as votes were counted throughout Wednesday, the final tally from the Montana Secretary of State’s office showed Forstag winning with 132,003 votes to Flint’s 122,694.