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Santa Ana Police hunt suspects accused of using lost wallet’s debit card 62 times
By Art Pedroza,5 days ago
The Santa Ana Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect and a female juvenile accused of stealing a wallet and then using the victim’s debit card in a spree of unauthorized transactions that allegedly resulted in losses of several hundred dollars. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 15, 2026, near the entrance of a Marshall’s department store.
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