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Dive in with Dan and Rockin’ 4 Heroes!
By Dan Marries,5 days ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - What started as a simple, heartfelt “thank you” from two grieving parents has grown into one of Southern Arizona’s largest annual tributes to public servants. On the latest episode of the Dive In with Dan podcast, 13 News anchor Dan Marries sat down with Mike and Bonnie Quinn, founders of Rockin’ 4 Heroes, to discuss the inspiration behind the free community concert dedicated to honoring first responders, active-duty military, veterans, and Gold Star families.
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