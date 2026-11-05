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Non-Fatal Shooting of Two-Year-Old Son Leads to Charges for Detroit Mother
5 days ago
DETROIT, MICH. ~ A 26-year-old Detroit mother, Amoya Black, was charged Thursday after her two-year-old son non-fatally shot himself in the stomach earlier this week. Black has been charged with one count of Firearms – Safe Storage Violations – Premises Under Individual’s Control – Minor Present and Inflicted Serious Impairment of a Body Function Upon Self or Another, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.