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Mild Friday with showers possible; cooler weekend
By Kellie McGlynn,5 days ago
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain or showers. Patchy fog. Mild. Low: 58. FRIDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Mild. High: 69. Finally, some raindrops after a 19 day stretch of dry weather. A slow-moving front will travel through the area by Friday bring some clouds and a few showers. Temperatures will stay warm to close the week both Thursday and Friday. Friday will also be drier with a low chance for a passing shower. The cooler air will arrive by the weekend as high temperatures dial back to the lower 60s with nights in the middle and upper 30s. The weekend overall looks quiet and dry for the most part but a spotty shower is possible later Saturday. It's mainly dry for a majority of the week ahead with highs in the lower 60s and night in the 30s.