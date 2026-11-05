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Terra Cafe closes, leaving lasting mark on Baltimore’s Black arts and cultural scene
By Megan Sayles,5 days ago
After nearly 19 years of feeding Baltimoreans and establishing itself as a cultural landmark, Terra Cafe announced Oct. 27 that it had shuttered its doors. The Barclay neighborhood restaurant’s closure comes amid mounting financial challenges, including an unpaid electric bill that resulted in a BGE power shutoff, as well as two bankruptcy filings and repeated incidents of vandalism and break-ins.