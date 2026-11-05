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Wigard to discuss graphic medicine and neurological and mental illness in popular culture at Neurology Grand Rounds Nov. 12
5 days ago
For the next Neurology Grand Rounds, to be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, Justin Wigard, Ph.D., assistant professor in the UND Department of English, will introduce the idea of graphic medicine and depictions of neurological illness and mental illness in popular culture. The meeting will be held in-person at the Sanford Brain and Spine Center, 2301 25th St. S. in Fargo, Conf. Rm. 1 and online.