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How Video Game Co-Op Etiquette Mirrors Real Estate Co-Ownership
By Andrei Kuznetsov,4 days ago
Two controllers, one couch, one pot of gold, and a friend who quietly looted everything while you were in the bathroom. If you have played a couch co-op game, you already understand the emotional core of shared property ownership. The mechanics are identical. One person feels like they did all the work, the other insists the split was fair, and nobody wants to be the one who hits pause first.