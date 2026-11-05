undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Solid Stance
By Cole Williams,4 days ago
Let’s get this out of the way: Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is not trying to be the next Marvel vs. Capcom game. It’s also not trying to be like Dragon Ball FighterZ nor BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, the last tag-team fighters from the developer, Arc System Works. Tōkon has a completely different angle with how it approaches multicharacter tag-team fighting while still maintaining its developer’s signature stylish combat and highly skilled gameplay. What it also had is a rocky launch that has wobbled the fighting stance of an otherwise solid fighter.