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Ryan Day provides latest update for injured QB Julian Sayin
By Ethan Stone,5 days ago
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said Thursday afternoon that he has received positive news concerning Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin. Day insisted the latest on Sayin constitutes “a decent outcome for us” from a long-term point of view. In the same breath, Day said Sayin won’t be back “next week or next month,” confirming he will miss the remainder of the regular season at least.