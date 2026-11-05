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AMUG Honors Neil Hopkinson with 2027 Innovators Award for HSS
By Rob Spiegel,5 days ago
The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has given Neil Hopkinson, VP of SAF Technology at Stratasys, its Innovators Award. AMUG presents the award to individuals whose innovations have significantly advanced the additive manufacturing industry. Hopkinson conceived High Speed Sintering (HSS) early in his academic career with the goal of making...