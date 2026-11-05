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Special Edition One-of-One BMW M3 Honors the Legendary Alex Zanardi
By Nico DeMattia,5 days ago
The world tragically lost Alex Zanardi earlier this year. Zanardi was a racing legend, a Paralympian, and one of the world’s most inspiring humans. He was one of BMW’s longtime racing drivers, even after he lost both of his legs in a horrific racing accident. So to honor the man who did so much for the brand, on what would have been his 60th birthday, BMW created a special edition, one-of-one M3.