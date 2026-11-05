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Police confirm man hurt from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during raids Tuesday was ‘large-scale cocaine trafficker’ in Fort Wayne
By Corryn Brock,5 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police confirmed Thursday that a man seemingly at the center of a string of drug busts throughout the area was hurt by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during the raids. BACKGROUND: Barricaded suspect in critical condition from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during multi-agency operation. An...
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