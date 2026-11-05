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Aurora police seek public help identifying two masked fast food robbers
By McKenna Harford, Sentinel Staff Writer,5 days ago
AURORA | The Aurora Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify two men involved in an armed robbery of a fast food restaurant. The robbery took place after midnight Sept. 2 at a restaurant in the 16900 block of East Iliff Avenue. The business was open at the time, but the dining area was closed.