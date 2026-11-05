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Giants Get Bleak Update on Cam Skattebo Before Eagles Game
By Jose Esquer,5 days ago
On Sunday, the 4-2-1 New York Giants will take on the 2-6 Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Unfortunately for New York, it appears that they may be shorthanded at the running back position. The team’s running backs had their best overall performance of the season against the Houston Texans as they combined for 180 total rushing yards, days after head coach John Harbaugh had publicly called them out and the team had released veteran Najee Harris.