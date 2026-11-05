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Cooler air tonight, seasonable and calm weekend ahead
By Emily Merz,2 days ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a long stretch of clouds and damp conditions, brighter weather is on tap late in the week and into the weekend. We’re finally seeing dry conditions after a stretch of rainy days. We’ll remain dry overnight and into the weekend, but the exception is the Northwoods, where some flurries or light snow showers are possible overnight. Winds will diminish overnight. Chilly temps linger overnight and into the morning on Friday, with lows in the low 30s.
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