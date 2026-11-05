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Search underway for man accused of knocking out 2 people in separate downtown Nashville attacks. Here’s what we know
By Caleb Wethington,5 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of punching two men as he walked past them on Broadway. The separate attacks happened on October 12 and involved men ages 48 and 80, according to police. Investigators say both attacks appeared to be unprovoked and happened so quickly that each man was knocked unconscious.