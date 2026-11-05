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Warren White Castle Hit-and-Run Leaves Victim Critical, Chrysler 300 Sought
By Keith O'Donnell,5 days ago
A man is in critical condition after a driver backed into him, ran him over, and sped away from a White Castle parking lot in Warren on Wednesday night. The hit-and-run happened around 9:30 p.m. at the fast-food restaurant off 8 Mile near Sherwood, leaving the victim with severe injuries after the car rolled over his head and body.
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