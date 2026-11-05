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Mi Vida to open sister restaurant, Mi Casa, in University City
By Michaela Althouse,5 days ago
Six months after opening Mi Vida in Market East, KNEAD Hospitality + Design is rolling out another Mexican restaurant — Mi Casa — in University City on Friday. The restaurant, at 3151 Market St., serves Tex-Mex classics like guacamole, nachos and tacos, plus more atypical dishes such as mezcal meatloaf and adobo lasagna. The plates are a mix of "spice, smoke and soul" that merge American Southwest and Northern Mexico flavors and recipes, KNEAD says. It also has a full-service bar with more than 100 tequilas and mezcals.