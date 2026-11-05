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Behind The Capitol Christmas Tree Is A Kenworth, Four Drivers, And A 2,000 Mile Haul Only Trucking Can Pull Off
By Adam Wingfield,5 days ago
Every December a towering evergreen rises on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol and gets called the People's Tree, but before a child from its home state flips the switch to light it, the tree has to survive something most of the public never stops to consider, a journey of more than 2,000 miles from a remote national forest to the middle of Washington, and that journey is not a parade or a postcard, it is a demanding flatbed trucking job that only seasoned professional drivers and a purpose-built Kenworth rig can actually pull off. This year the whole thing runs through Idaho, and the logistics behind it are a quiet reminder of what the industry does every day.
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