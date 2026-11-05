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DORO Once Again Rules Out Retirement: 'I Wanna Die On Stage'
2 days ago
In a new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, German metal singer Doro Pesch, who formed her previous band WARLOCK nearly four and a half decades ago, was asked if she he has ever contemplated retirement. The 62-year-old musician responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I wanna die on stage. It's up to God, whenever He wants me. I do it like [late MOTÖRHEAD icon] Lemmy, to the last day. I don't ever wanna quit. And as long as you feel healthy — that's the only thing. You need to stay in good shape and healthy. That sometimes can hit you one day or the other."