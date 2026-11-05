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ELIZE RYD: AMARANTHE's Upcoming Album Will Feature 'Back-To-The-Roots Gothenburg Metal Sound'
3 days ago
In a new interview with Finland's Chaoszine, AMARANTHE singer Elize Ryd spoke about a possible follow-up to the band's latest album, "The Catalyst", which came out in February 2024. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We have booked a drum recording with [longtime collaborator, Danish producer] Jacob Hansen in two and a half weeks from now. So it means we will start the recording of the upcoming album, and like always, you start with the drums, and then the rest of the instruments and the vocals. And I am not sure when we will be ready, but it is in the making, and we hope... We think it's gonna be awesome."