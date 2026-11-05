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Former ambassador says the U.S. has ‘diplomatically disarmed’
By Produced by Brian Mackey,5 days ago
A year after his first visit to The 21st Show, retired U.S. diplomat Eric Whitaker returned to talk about the world as it is now. The former ambassador to Niger grew up in DeKalb and North Aurora and studied at the University of Illinois. He says the U.S. has "unilaterally diplomatically disarmed," pulling back from alliances while China and Russia move into the space it left behind.