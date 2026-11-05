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Crews in Walker finishes latest stage of debris-removal project along Middle Colyell Creek
By WBRZ Staff,5 days ago
WALKER — Crews in Walker have finished the latest stage of a debris-removal project along Middle Colyell Creek, with their sights set on Hood Road. The removal along approximately 6,000 feet of Middle Colyell Creek, Livingston Parish officials said Wednesday, brings the total debris removal for this cooperative project to 38,000 feet.
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