undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BURN ETERNAL, Featuring KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Guitarist ADAM DUTKIEWICZ And Ex-Singer HOWARD JONES, Announces Debut Album
2 days ago
Few names are as revered in metalcore as that of dynamic duo of singer Howard Jones and guitarist/producer Adam Dutkiewicz. The anticipation for what this momentous reunion will bring has been mounting ever since the announcement of their new project BURN ETERNAL. Today, they have finally revealed that BURN ETERNAL's...