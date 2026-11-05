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Wisconsin public school district to dissolve for first time in 3 decades
By Corrinne Hess,5 days ago
For the first time in 36 years, a public school district in Wisconsin will dissolve. On Thursday, the School District Boundary Appeal Board voted unanimously to approve the dissolution of the financially troubled Hustisford School District. The entire school district of about 275 kindergarten through 12th grade students will transfer...
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