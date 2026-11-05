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HHI Receives $36.26 Million Army Reserve Center Maintenance And Repair Contract
By Amit Chowdhry,5 days ago
HHI Corp. has been awarded a $36.26 million U.S. Army contract for maintenance and repair work at the General Stilwell Memorial Army Reserve Center. The firm-fixed-price contract has a total cumulative face value of approximately $36.54 million. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, with completion currently estimated for...