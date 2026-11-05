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TAPPS FANZONE | KPA found its rhythm at right time, now enters playoffs as a favorite in Division III
By RANDY ROSETTA,3 days ago
Every week, we will chat with coaches, athletes and administrators from the six private schools in Lubbock. In this episode, KPA football coach Peter Griffith breaks down his team's evolution down the stretch on the way to a district championship, which set the tone for a promising postseason -- which begins Friday at home against Azle Christian.