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Pacific Shipyards International Wins $14.43 Million USNS Grasp Overhaul Contract
By Amit Chowdhry,4 days ago
Pacific Shipyards International has been awarded a $14.43 million Military Sealift Command contract for overhaul and dry dock work on the rescue and salvage vessel USNS Grasp. The firm-fixed-price contract covers a 75-calendar-day shipyard availability. The base work package is valued at $14.43 million and includes three unexercised options for...