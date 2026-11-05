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Dreher ends 9-year drought to A.C. Flora
By Josh Cruse,4 days ago
The Dreher Blue Devils defeated the A.C. Flora Falcons 30-13 Friday, October 30 in a Region 4-4A rivalry tilt. “That guy lost a lot of people when he got the job,” Dreher head coach Corey Jenkins said of A.C. Flora head coach Willie Offord. “Even with what he’s doing with that team right now, I understand it. When I came to Dreher we lost nine starters. It’s a building process. He’s got a good, young group. He’s got a bunch of seniors. I’ve got a good group of seniors.
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