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13 Highlights Spotted At Design Week Lagos 2026
By DesignTV,4 days ago
Design Week Lagos stretched beyond West Africa this year, including countries throughout the continent and the wider diaspora, marking one of many highlights of the festival, which ran until October 25, 2026 at the National Theatre in Lagos. Now in its eighth edition, this year’s fair featured five pavilions, including Francophone, Lusophone and diaspora presentations, which created space for different design traditions and perspectives to meet.