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TAPPS FANZONE | CTK roared back from loss to KPA, heads into postseason with renewed confidence
By RANDY ROSETTA,3 days ago
Every week, we will chat with coaches, athletes and administrators from the six private schools in Lubbock. In this episode, Christ the King football coach Corey Porter is joined by star seniors Matthew Sisneros & John Cisneros to talk about another rock-solid season and a look at the Golden Lions' home playoff game against Trinity School of Texas on Friday.