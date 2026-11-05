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National Design Firm with 30-Year Phoenix Presence Names Co-CEOs
By inbusinessPHX.com,3 days ago
Multistudio, an employee-owned national architecture, design, and planning practice with a studio in Phoenix, announced the appointment of Amanda Harper and Dan Zeller, AIA, as Co-CEOs. The new shared leadership model positions the firm for its next phase of growth while preserving the entrepreneurial, multidisciplinary, and community-focused approach that has defined Multistudio for the past fifty years.