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Anthony Cardella Performs as Part of Rhapsodia
By CV Weekly,3 days ago
Rhapsodia, a 501(c)(3) organization, presents renowned pianist Anthony Cardella in a once-in-a-lifetime concert on Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. as part of the 2026-27 Sundays of Sound concert series. Hosted at the historic La Crescenta Presbyterian Church, 2902 Montrose Ave. in La Crescenta, Cardella will be performing Ballades Across Time, pairing each of Frédéric Chopin’s four iconic Ballades with a 20th- or 21st-century work that reimagines the ballade tradition through a modern musical voice. Juxtaposing masterpieces by Chopin with works by Claude Debussy, Samuel Barber, Sergei Bortkiewicz, and Judd Greenstein, the program traces nearly two centuries of musical storytelling, revealing how one of the Romantic era’s most influential forms continues to inspire composers today.