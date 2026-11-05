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TAPPS FANZONE | Eagles took leap in right direction after close call vs. Trinity to claim district title
By RANDY ROSETTA,2 days ago
Every week, we will chat with coaches, athletes and administrators from the six private schools in Lubbock. In this episode, first-year Lubbock Christian offensive coordinator Alex Timmons & defensive coordinator Kadison Rogers discuss how the Eagles have improved over the last several weeks as they enter the playoffs looking to repeat as Division III state champs, starting Friday at home against Pantego Christian.