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Frost Bank Plots $22M Dallas Tower Overhaul as It Expands Across Texas
By Sofia Vasquez,5 days ago
Frost Bank could spend an estimated $22.2 million upgrading its Dallas regional headquarters, with plans to renovate space on three floors of the office tower that carries its name in the city's Harwood District. The San Antonio-based bank expects construction to start in January and wrap by the end of May, according to filings tied to the project.