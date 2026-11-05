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Spotsylvania Planning Commission recommends approval of mixed-use development
By Taft Coghill Jr.,5 days ago
Spotsylvania County resident Angie Craddock often glances at the 12.5 acres of land on Five-Mile Road, knowing it likely won’t remain undeveloped for long. Craddock accepted that developers would eventually want to construct homes on the property. However, a proposal that includes a Sheetz convenience store and other commercial space in addition to 40 townhomes never crossed her mind.
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