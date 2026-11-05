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Eau Claire continues upward trajectory
By Josh Cruse,4 days ago
The Eau Claire Shamrocks finished the 2026 regular season with a 5-5 record and a Class A playoff bid. This is the first time since 1973-1974 Eau Claire has had back-to-back seasons with at least five wins. The ten wins in two seasons is also the most since that same time frame. The Shamrocks have also made consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since 2012-2013.
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