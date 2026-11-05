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Artist Ashoke Chhabra Illuminates ace/121 Gallery with a Striking Collection of Sculptural Works
By CV Weekly,3 days ago
Glendale Arts presents LIGHTS FORM ACTION!, a solo exhibition by artist Ashoke Chhabra that opened on Oc. 31 and is on view through Nov. 21 at ace/121 Gallery in Glendale. The public is invited to an opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 6-8 p.m. where they’ll have the opportunity to meet the artist, whose distinctive creative practice has earned him recognition across the intersecting worlds of art, craft and design.