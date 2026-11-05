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San Diego Sizzles as Coastal Flooding Threat Swamps Beaches Friday
By Kamal Jenkins,5 days ago
San Diego is waking up mostly clear Thursday with temperatures near 60 degrees, but the real weather story is the warmup ahead. The city is forecast to reach 77 degrees Thursday, then climb into the 80s through the weekend, with highs possibly pushing 90 degrees Sunday. Along the coast, however, rising tides, elevated surf and dangerous rip currents will make beach plans more complicated.