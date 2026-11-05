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Kaplan Kirsch Expands National Infrastructure Practice With New Los Angeles Office And Three-Person Team
By Amit Chowdhry,5 days ago
Kaplan Kirsch LLP, a national law firm focused on infrastructure, transportation, energy, and related sectors, has opened a new office in Los Angeles with the addition of partner Anna Hermelin, senior counsel Shmel Graham, and junior team member Rosie Rios. The expansion establishes the firm’s fifth U.S. office and strengthens its capabilities in complex infrastructure project delivery, alternative procurement models, transportation, and public policy.