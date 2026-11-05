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Ogletree Deakins Adds Anne Yarovoy Khan As San Francisco Shareholder To Expand AI And Privacy Capabilities
By Amit Chowdhry,5 days ago
Ogletree Deakins, a global labor and employment law firm representing management, has added Anne Yarovoy Khan as a shareholder in its San Francisco office. Khan joins from Fisher Phillips, strengthening the firm’s capabilities in artificial intelligence governance, cybersecurity, data privacy, and technology-related legal matters. Khan brings more than 17...